New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the Bihar Government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey and census in the state.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to go to the Patna High Court and moved an application for an early hearing on interim relief. The top court also directed the Patna High Court to decide the matter expeditiously.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Local Body Elections 2023: CM Yogi Adityanath Compares UP Civic Polls to 'Deva-Asura' War.

The court was hearing a plea by Youth for Equality challenging caste-based survey and census in Bihar.

The court remarked that there is so much casteism in Bihar in various fields including bureaucracy, politics and service. (ANI)

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike From July, Know How Much Increased Dearness Allowance Is on Cards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)