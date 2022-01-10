New Delhi, January 10: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging that China is deliberately spreading the COVID-19 virus as a biological weapon.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh dismissed a plea filed by a Karnataka-based lawyer who has contended that virgin coconut oil can dissolve the virus and sought directions to the Central government to stop China from spreading the virus.

The Bench said the petition was only a publicity move. "Is it the court's job to see what is the international ramification, whether China is committing genocide or not? What kind of petition is this? You want this virgin coconut oil to dissolve the virus. What is going on? It seems you wanted to file a petition just to appear before this court. Nothing else," the Bench said.

Dismissing the plea the Bench said, "The plea alleged that China is deliberately spreading COVID-19 as a biological weapon and the court should issue some order to the government. It is for the government to take action. We can't allow every person who thinks of some solution to the virus to come under Article 32 and file a petition. Nothing has prevented him from making suggestions to the appropriate authority. We do believe that he is here to get a name in the press and we request the press not to oblige."

The petitioner told the Bench that he has filed the said petition to provide respite to the common people of the country from the COVID-19 situation.

