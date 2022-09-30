New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim protection granted to the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments till further orders.

A bench headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose also reserved order on Manik Bhattacharya's plea seeking relief.

The court said that interim protection granted to Manik Bhattacharya shall continue till further order.

The court has directed the petitioner to cooperate with the investigation agency.

On September 27, the court ordered not to take coercive steps against the petitioner which was later extended. Earlier Calcutta High Court directed Manik Bhattacharya to appear before CBI by 8 pm on Tuesday.

Manik Bhattacharya moved the Supreme Court and sought interim relief. The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI.

CBI told the court that investigation in the case is at the crucial stage and alleged that Manik Bhattacharya was a kingpin. During the hearing the court sought to know whether Manik Bhattacharya was co-operating in the investigation and participating in the probe or not.

Manik Bhattacharya's lawyer said that that he has gone to the agencies' office whenever called.

Enforcement Directorate is also probing the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam case and has earlier summoned Manik Bhattacharya. ED has also arrested then West Bengal Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. (ANI)

