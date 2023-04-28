New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim protection granted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardik Patel in connection with a case pertaining to the violence that erupted during a Patidar stir in Gujarat in 2015.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Hina Kohli said that subject to Patel's diligent participation in the further process, the interim protection would continue to operate till the completion of the process.

In February 2020 the apex court granted anticipatory bail to Patel. It had asked law enforcement agencies, probing the matter, not to arrest Patel.

Patel had moved the top court against the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the Gujarat High Court.

A rally organised by Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, led by Patel, as part of its quota stir in Ahmedabad in 2015 had turned violent, following which, a case was registered against him. (ANI)

