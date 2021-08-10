New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan in a forgery case.

The Court directed that father and son should be released on bail after the trial court concerned in Uttar Pradesh recorded Azam Khan's statement in the case within four weeks.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan are accused of forging the latter's age on his educational certificates for him to participate in the 2017 elections.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February last year with more than a hundred cases registered against him. His son has also been lodged in Sitapur jail with several cases filed against him. (ANI)

