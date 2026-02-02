New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and former Punjab Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), who has been accused in a disproportionate assets case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that the petitioner had already been granted bail in the earlier NDPS case in 2022, and the appeal filed by the Punjab government against that order was dismissed in 2025.

It further observed that the disproportionate assets case pertains to the period between 2006 and 2017, though the FIR was registered only in 2025. In these circumstances, the Court granted him bail.

The Court also noted that Majithia has been in custody since the last seven months.

The case against Majithia was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets exceeding ₹540 crore. He was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

In December last year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had rejected Majithia's bail plea by noting that there was a possibility of the investigation being influenced by him.

Earlier, the apex court had agreed to consider an interim bail plea filed by the SAD leader in the matter. (ANI)

