New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court granted interim relief on Monday to Wing Commander Kavita Bhatti, a woman Army officer who had moved a plea seeking a permanent commission in the armed forces.

A bench of Justices Ujjwal Bhuyan and Manmohan directed the Union Government not to relieve the officer from service, and allowed her to continue her services until the next hearing.

"It is directed that Wing Commander Bhatti shall not be relieved and shall be allowed to continue till the next day of hearing", the Court said in its order.

The Court also issued notice to the Centre, seeking its response to Bhatti's plea and posted the matter to for hearing on August 6.

On that day, the top court is slated to hear a batch of pleas filed by several women officers in the Army, all seeking permanent commission in their force.

The Court had on May 9, this year, directed the Central government not to relieve a group of Army officers from service, in a plea challenging the premature termination of a woman Army officer.

Earlier, on May 9, the SC was of the view that it will hear the matter pertaining to permanent commission for women in the Army's on merits and in detail on a later date.

Thus, it had decided that the matter be heard on August 6 and 7 from 11 am.

In line with its earlier stance, the Court on Monday extended the same relief to Wing Commander Bhatti. (ANI)

