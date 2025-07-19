New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court has pulled up the Maharashtra government for not creating exclusive courts for a speedy disposal of cases under the MCOCA and set a deadline for the completion of trial in the 2017 Bhiwandi Congress corporator murder case.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the counsel appearing for the Maharashtra government opposing the bail plea of Prashant Bhaskar Mahatre, the alleged main conspirator in the corporator murder case, in jail for the past eight years, as to why the state has not created additional courts for trial under special statutes.

"We have been saying this time and again, if you are enacting a special statute, then you have to create additional infrastructure for the trial of those cases. There has to be speedy trial of cases under special statutes. Why are you not creating additional infrastructure and setting up special courts for MCOCA cases? Why are you allowing gangsters to operate from jail," the bench asked the counsel on Friday.

The top court said that in another Maharashtra case, the court flagged an urgent need to have special courts for trial of cases under the NIA Act, MCOCA and UAPA or else the courts will be forced to release the accused on bail due to delay in completion of trials.

The counsel submitted that they have pruned the list of witnesses, of which only 30 key ones remain to be examined.

He said that since March 2025, when the court issued notice in the matter, they have examined 24 witnesses in the murder case.

The bench recorded the submission of the counsel and noted that the accused had 16 criminal cases against him, of which he has been acquitted in 13, and has been accused of attacking the deceased even in 2013 due to a political rivalry between them.

The top court said the trial has to be completed by January 31, 2026, and if the trial is not completed by then, he can move the application for bail.

The bench, which asked the trial court to hear the case twice in a month, directed the defence counsels to cooperate with the trial court and not seek unnecessary adjournments.

On May 16, the top court expressed concern over large numbers of prosecution witnesses turning hostile in the case and said due to the deteriorating character of society, people nowadays are not ready to stand for the truth.

It has asked the Maharashtra police to prune the list of 200 witnesses mentioned in the charge sheet and ensure that only crucial witnesses are examined to bring home the conviction of the accused.

The Bombay High Court dismissed Mahatre's bail plea on February 7, saying, "...the confessional statements of all the accused persons do indicate that the said applicant could be said to be the main conspirator in the present case."

It referred to a statement of Mahatre's driver, according to which, Mahatre, being a cousin of the victim, had a longstanding political rivalry with him, and that even in 2013, he, along with others, had assaulted the corporater.

The high court said, "...the material on record does make out a prima facie case against the applicant as being the main conspirator, who motivated the other accused persons to join him, in order to launch a brutal assault on the victim, which resulted in his death. Therefore, this Court does not find any merit in the application filed by the applicant - accused No.10 and accordingly, it is dismissed."

According to the FIR, the victim, Manoj Mahatre, a three-time Congress party corporator from Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, was brutally assaulted on February 14, 2017, by a firearm as well as sickles and choppers.

Manoj's driver in his complaint stated that after the assault, the accused fled, some of them in a Maruti Swift car, which was kept on standby.

Police later arrested Prashant Bhaskar Mahatre and seven others in connection with the murder.

