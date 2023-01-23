New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a case registered by CBI.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala declined the plea of CBI filed against the High Court order which had granted bail to Deshmukh.

The apex court while dismissing the plea of CBI took into note that Deshmukh was already granted bail in the PMLA case and the top court had also upheld that order.

The Central Bureau of Investigation approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay of the Bombay High Court's December 12 order granting bail to Deshmukh in a corruption case where he is accused of extorting money from bar owners and restaurants.

The agency claimed in its appeal that the former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader continues to hold high-level political connections and his mere release will dent the confidence of witnesses and jeopardise the trial.

Deshmukh was accused of running an extortion racket within the police force while he was the state home minister and allegedly extorted money from restaurants and bar owners.

These allegations formed part of a letter written by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh who 'spilled the beans' over the illegal activities of Deshmukh. (ANI)

