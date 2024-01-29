New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court has taken the cognizance of prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary along with two companies in the land for job scam case.

The top court also appealed to the accused to appear on February 9.

Earlier this month, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a Prosecution Complaint under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and two companies viz. M/s A K Infosystems Private Limited, M/s A B Exports Pvt. Ltd. before the Special Court (PMLA), New Delhi in the Land for Job Scam.

ED initiated investigations based on an FIR registered by CBI related to Land for Job Scam alleging that Lalu Prasad Yadav, the then Railway Minister, indulged in corruption for the appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways during the period 2004- 2009. The candidates were told to transfer land as a bribe in return for jobs in Indian Railways as per FIR.

The CBI has also filed a charge sheet.

The family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav viz. Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, and Hema Yadav who are accused in the PC had received land parcel(s) from a family of candidates [who were selected as Group D substitutes in Indian Railways] for nominal amounts.

Hridyanand Chaudhary, another accused in PC is a former employee in gaushala of Rabri Devi who had acquired property from one of the candidates and later transferred the same to Hema Yadav.

The companies viz. AK Infosystems Private Limited and AB Exports Pvt. Ltd. were shell companies that received proceeds of crime from family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Immovable properties were acquired in the said companies by front men and thereafter shares were transferred to family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav for nominal amounts.

Amit Katyal used to manage these companies for Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, alleged the ED.

Earlier, ED had conducted search operations in March last year, which resulted in the seizure of cash of Rs. 1 Crore approx. and valuables equivalent to about Rs. 1.25 Crore.

The ED has also provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs. 6.02 Crore on July 29, 2023. ED had arrested Amit Katyal on November 11, 2023 for knowingly assisting Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in money laundering. Amit Katyal is in judicial custody as of date.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

