Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Forced To Lick Shoes, Perform Sex Act by ‘Friends’ in Hauz Khas

A 14-year-old boy was made to lick shoes and perform "unnatural sex" on three of his friends, who also recorded the act and put its video on social media, in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Monday.

News PTI| Jan 29, 2024 09:11 PM IST
A+
A-
Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Forced To Lick Shoes, Perform Sex Act by ‘Friends’ in Hauz Khas
Representative Image

New Delhi, January 29: A 14-year-old boy was made to lick shoes and perform "unnatural sex" on three of his friends, who also recorded the act and put its video on social media, in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Monday. The incident came to fore Sunday night, when victim's mother received the video on her mobile phone by someone and she approached the local police, they said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that video was sent by one of the three juveniles. The video, also posted on Instagram, showed the boy being made to crouch at knife point, while his "friends" first made him lick their shoes and then forced him to perform an "unnatural act," police said. Responding to a PCR call Sunday night, the "local police rushed to the spot where the caller said some boys had committed an unnatural act with her 14 year-old son and sent the video clip to her on her mobile phone," an officer said. Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Three of His Friends, Upload Video on Social Media

They took the boy for a medical exam and then to counselling. The officer said, according to the victim, he was on his way home on Saturday around 6.30 pm after playing at Central Park in Hauz Khas, when three of his friends, aged between 12 and 14 years, forced him to go with them to an isolated place. "One of the accused pointed a vegetable knife and put his private part in his mouth. The trio also captured that act on their mobile phone," another officer said.

The accused also threatened him of dire consequences if he told anyone about the act, the officer said. Out of fear, the boy hid his ordeal from his parents. On the basis of the boy's statement, a case under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 12 of POCSO Act has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station. Volvo Car on Fire in Chhattisgarh: Volvo's C40 Recharge Electric Car Catches Fire on Highway, Photos and Videos of 'Burning Car' Surface Volvo Car on Fire in Chhattisgarh: Volvo's C40 Recharge Electric Car Catches Fire on Highway, Photos and Videos of 'Burning Car' Surface

  • Festivals
    Sakat Chauth 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat Time: From Tithi to Vrat Katha, Here's Everything You Need To Know About Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Sakat Chauth 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat Time: From Tithi to Vrat Katha, Here's Everything You Need To Know About Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi
  • Videos
    Union Budget 2024-25: How Is An Interim Budget Different From A Regular Budget? Everything You Need To Know Union Budget 2024-25: How Is An Interim Budget Different From A Regular Budget? Everything You Need To Know
    • Close
    Search

    Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Forced To Lick Shoes, Perform Sex Act by ‘Friends’ in Hauz Khas

    A 14-year-old boy was made to lick shoes and perform "unnatural sex" on three of his friends, who also recorded the act and put its video on social media, in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Monday.

    News PTI| Jan 29, 2024 09:11 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Forced To Lick Shoes, Perform Sex Act by ‘Friends’ in Hauz Khas
    Representative Image

    New Delhi, January 29: A 14-year-old boy was made to lick shoes and perform "unnatural sex" on three of his friends, who also recorded the act and put its video on social media, in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Monday. The incident came to fore Sunday night, when victim's mother received the video on her mobile phone by someone and she approached the local police, they said.

    Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that video was sent by one of the three juveniles. The video, also posted on Instagram, showed the boy being made to crouch at knife point, while his "friends" first made him lick their shoes and then forced him to perform an "unnatural act," police said. Responding to a PCR call Sunday night, the "local police rushed to the spot where the caller said some boys had committed an unnatural act with her 14 year-old son and sent the video clip to her on her mobile phone," an officer said. Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Three of His Friends, Upload Video on Social Media

    They took the boy for a medical exam and then to counselling. The officer said, according to the victim, he was on his way home on Saturday around 6.30 pm after playing at Central Park in Hauz Khas, when three of his friends, aged between 12 and 14 years, forced him to go with them to an isolated place. "One of the accused pointed a vegetable knife and put his private part in his mouth. The trio also captured that act on their mobile phone," another officer said.

    The accused also threatened him of dire consequences if he told anyone about the act, the officer said. Out of fear, the boy hid his ordeal from his parents. On the basis of the boy's statement, a case under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 12 of POCSO Act has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station. Delhi Shocker: Man Attacked With Knife and Shot at by Four Assailants in Shastri Park Area; Disturbing Video Surfaces

    The three accused have been apprehended and are being questioned, police said. Another police officer said that it appeared that the accused, who live in the victim's neighbourhood, committed the crime to assert their dominance in the locality. The officer said that police have written to Meta to provide the URL and other details of the person who put the video on the Instagram. The video was also sent to the lab for the forensic examinations, he said.

    Comments
    Tags:
    Crime News Delhi Delhi Crime Delhi Crime News Delhi Police Hauz Khas Hauz Khas area Sex sex act Sodomised Unnatural Sex Viral Video
    You might also like
    Maharashtra Is First State To Promote Green Hydrogen, Says CM Eknath Shinde: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 29, 2024
    News

    Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Forced To Lick Shoes, Perform Sex Act by ‘Friends’ in Hauz Khas

    A 14-year-old boy was made to lick shoes and perform "unnatural sex" on three of his friends, who also recorded the act and put its video on social media, in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Monday.

    News PTI| Jan 29, 2024 09:11 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Forced To Lick Shoes, Perform Sex Act by ‘Friends’ in Hauz Khas
    Representative Image

    New Delhi, January 29: A 14-year-old boy was made to lick shoes and perform "unnatural sex" on three of his friends, who also recorded the act and put its video on social media, in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Monday. The incident came to fore Sunday night, when victim's mother received the video on her mobile phone by someone and she approached the local police, they said.

    Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that video was sent by one of the three juveniles. The video, also posted on Instagram, showed the boy being made to crouch at knife point, while his "friends" first made him lick their shoes and then forced him to perform an "unnatural act," police said. Responding to a PCR call Sunday night, the "local police rushed to the spot where the caller said some boys had committed an unnatural act with her 14 year-old son and sent the video clip to her on her mobile phone," an officer said. Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Three of His Friends, Upload Video on Social Media

    They took the boy for a medical exam and then to counselling. The officer said, according to the victim, he was on his way home on Saturday around 6.30 pm after playing at Central Park in Hauz Khas, when three of his friends, aged between 12 and 14 years, forced him to go with them to an isolated place. "One of the accused pointed a vegetable knife and put his private part in his mouth. The trio also captured that act on their mobile phone," another officer said.

    The accused also threatened him of dire consequences if he told anyone about the act, the officer said. Out of fear, the boy hid his ordeal from his parents. On the basis of the boy's statement, a case under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 12 of POCSO Act has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station. Delhi Shocker: Man Attacked With Knife and Shot at by Four Assailants in Shastri Park Area; Disturbing Video Surfaces

    The three accused have been apprehended and are being questioned, police said. Another police officer said that it appeared that the accused, who live in the victim's neighbourhood, committed the crime to assert their dominance in the locality. The officer said that police have written to Meta to provide the URL and other details of the person who put the video on the Instagram. The video was also sent to the lab for the forensic examinations, he said.

    Comments
    Tags:
    Crime News Delhi Delhi Crime Delhi Crime News Delhi Police Hauz Khas Hauz Khas area Sex sex act Sodomised Unnatural Sex Viral Video
    You might also like
    Maharashtra Is First State To Promote Green Hydrogen, Says CM Eknath Shinde: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 29, 2024
    News

    Maharashtra Is First State To Promote Green Hydrogen, Says CM Eknath Shinde: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 29, 2024
    Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Three of His Friends, Upload Video on Social Media
    News

    Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Three of His Friends, Upload Video on Social Media
    Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Unnatural Sex Demand, Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts in Hamirpur
    News

    Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Unnatural Sex Demand, Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts in Hamirpur
    NRI Murdered in Punjab: Indian-Origin US Citizen Murdered, Her Body Kept in Freezer by In-Laws for 'Insurance Money' in Kapurthala
    News
    News

    Maharashtra Is First State To Promote Green Hydrogen, Says CM Eknath Shinde: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 29, 2024
    Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Three of His Friends, Upload Video on Social Media
    News

    Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Three of His Friends, Upload Video on Social Media
    Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Unnatural Sex Demand, Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts in Hamirpur
    News

    Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Unnatural Sex Demand, Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts in Hamirpur
    NRI Murdered in Punjab: Indian-Origin US Citizen Murdered, Her Body Kept in Freezer by In-Laws for 'Insurance Money' in Kapurthala
    News

    NRI Murdered in Punjab: Indian-Origin US Citizen Murdered, Her Body Kept in Freezer by In-Laws for 'Insurance Money' in Kapurthala
    Google Trends Google Trends
    News

    NRI Murdered in Punjab: Indian-Origin US Citizen Murdered, Her Body Kept in Freezer by In-Laws for 'Insurance Money' in Kapurthala
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Abhishek Kumar
    50K+ searches
    Ankita Lokhande
    50K+ searches
    Nithin Kamath
    50K+ searches
    Nova Agritech IPO
    50K+ searches
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Abhishek Kumar
    50K+ searches
    Ankita Lokhande
    50K+ searches
    Nithin Kamath
    50K+ searches
    Nova Agritech IPO
    50K+ searches
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot