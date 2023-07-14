New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing of a plea filed by former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik against the Bombay High Court's decision of adjourning his bail application in a money laundering case for July 17.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan adjourned the matter for further hearing of Mallik after it was informed that senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is representing him in the case, was not available.

Malik's counsel urged the bench to post the matter for hearing next week as Sibal was not available.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the bench that Malik had approached the Supreme Court against the adjournment granted on his interim bail plea by the High Court but now that his petition has been decided, the plea before the top court has become infructuous.

He said the NCP leader is required to file a fresh petition as the Bombay High Court has already decided his plea for interim bail on Thursday and rejected it.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday declined the petition of jailed leader seeking bail on medical grounds.

Malik, while seeking bail on health grounds had claimed he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments. He also sought bail on merits.

On May 16, the apex court had requested the high court to take up his bail application for a hearing.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022 alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006.

ED alleged that since Parkar handled Dawood’s illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding. (ANI)

