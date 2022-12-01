Malappuram (Kerala), Dec 1 (PTI) A government school teacher has alleged that she was mentally harassed by the principal for wearing leggings on campus.

The woman principal had said leggings were "indecent" and how could the students be asked to come wearing uniform if the teacher comes wearing an outfit like this.

The incident happened recently when the teacher went to sign the attendance register in the principal's room.

She said the comments by the principal hurt her, so she lodged a complaint with the district education officer (DEO) in this regard.

"As per the government rules, teachers can wear any decent and comfortable attire. The principal made such comments when there is such rules are in place," the teacher told a TV channel. The principal was unavailable for comment.

