Chandigarh, December 1: The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday accorded approval to the draft of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules of 2022.

In order to achieve the objectives and to carry out the provisions of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022, it is necessary to provide the procedure for the implementation of the provisions of the Act.

For this purpose, the requisite forms are required to be prescribed apart from the other related procedural provisions. In the absence of providing such procedural provisions, the purpose of the Act cannot be carried out.

With the objective to provide for prevention of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or for marriage and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto, the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022, was enacted by the state government.

The Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, also approved a proposal regarding the finalisation of Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Rules of 2022.

They will come into force on the date of their publication in the official gazette. The government has enacted the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act, 2021, vide notification on April 1, 2021.

As per section 24 of Act, the state government may, by notification, make rules for carrying out the purposes of the Act. For the purpose of implementation of the provisions of the Act, the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Rules, 2022, are required to be framed under section 24 of the Act.

