New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said here on Sunday that science blended with creative innovation brings "ease of living" for the common man, said a press release from Ministry of Science and Technology.

Dr Jitendra Singh said in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India, science is not only a subject of research but has assumed the dimensions of festivity and there is a need for celebrating Science Festival in every city and village of India to inspire the youth in critical thinking. He was speaking at the Curtain Raiser event here for the seventh edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF- 2021) to be held at Panaji, Goa from December 10 to 13, 2021.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the theme of IISF 2021 is 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' - Celebrating Creativity, Science, Technology and Innovation for a prosperous India. He said, this year twelve programs will be conducted in this mega event based on this theme. He said, India is celebrating the 75th year of its independence and it is time to lay down the road map for the next 25 years before independent India turns 100. The Minister said, "It is a proud privilege and opportunity for the youth of India today to be able to contribute to the making of India when it turns 100 in 2047 and stands as a frontline nation in the world community."

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the series of India International Science Festival (IISF) is an integral part of India's long-term vision in developing and widening the spectrum of scientific temper for sustainable development and new technological innovations in India. He said, it also aims to build a strategy for rural India through the advancement of Science and Technology.

The Minister informed that IISF will provide a platform to young students, scientists and technocrats from across India for the exchange of knowledge and ideas and also supporting flagship programmes like 'Swach Bharat Abhiyan', Swasth Bharat Abhiyan 'Make in India', 'Digital India', 'Smart Villages', 'Smart Cities' ' Namami Gange', 'Unnath Bharat Abhiyan' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years. He said "The main aim of the Science Festival is to bring into use the innovations by the people and develop technology that is affordable to the masses.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that this year India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence as AazadiKaAmritMahotsav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the ideas of five pillars to celebrate it, which will be reflected through various programs in IISF 2021.

IISF is a joint program of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) a swadeshi movement of Bharat. The first program of IISF was held in year 2015 and the sixth edition of this annual event was organised in the year 2020. The main purpose of IISF is to celebrate science along with people in India and across the globe.

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr M. Ravichandran, Secretary, DAE, K.N.Vyas, DG, CSIR, Shekhar Mande, President VijnanaBharati, Dr Vijay Bhatkar and senior scientists and officials joined today's programme. (ANI)

