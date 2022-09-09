Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) "I thank everyone who supported us," Reaiheanath, wife of jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, said on Friday after hearing the news that the Supreme Court has granted bail to him in a case.

Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit woman died after allegedly being gang-raped.

Welcoming the apex court decision to grant Kappan bail after almost two years, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the order reaffirms that everybody has a right to free expression.

Kappan's lawyer Haris Beeran told reporters in New Delhi that he would approach the trial court seeking bail in a case registered against the journalist by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Very happy to hear the news. For the past two years, we have been physically, mentally and economically affected. But, now, the Supreme Court has given bail understanding the facts and circumstances. He is a mediaperson and not someone they accuse him of being. I strongly believe that. I stand by that and now it has been proved. I just want to thank everyone who supported us," Reaiheanath told the reporters.

Kappan, the secretary of Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and three other alleged Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were booked by the Uttar Pradesh police on sedition and other charges in Mathura on October 5, 2020 while they were heading for Hathras where the 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

"We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court on granting bail to Kappan after a very long detention. The Supreme Court also reaffirms that everybody has a right for free expression which is a good thing in the present circumstances. I hope in future, the judgements will be decided on the basis of such commitments to free speech," Yechury said.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Friday directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for the next six weeks after his release from a prison in Uttar Pradesh. The Bench imposed certain conditions on him, including asking him to surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday.

His lawyer said the police need to produce him before the trial court for finalising the conditions on sureties upon his release and in the meantime, they were trying to move for bail in another case registered by the ED.

The KUWJ said the bail order was historic in the context of the continuing attacks against the freedom of press and independent journalism.

It said the Uttar Pradesh police and that State government "tried to delay and scuttle the case" even at the stage when the KUWJ approached the Supreme Court with a habeas corpus petition for Kappan's release.

"False complaints were filed against KUWJ members, who were fighting for Kappan... Kappan was arrested while on his way to cover and report the situation in Hathras after the gruesome rape and murder of a Dalit girl. The Uttar Pradesh police imposed Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and jailed him on false charges. The UP police and certain people tried to portray Kappan as a terrorist and tried all methods to deny him bail," KUWJ said.

The Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) also welcomed the granting of bail to Kappan and said the union appreciates the efforts of the family, colleagues and friends of Kappan, the KUWJ, and advocates, including senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, to ensure justice.

