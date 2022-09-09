Hyderabad, Sep 9: Tension prevailed during Ganesh procession at MJ Market here on Friday when a leader of TRS confronted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the dais and tried to dislodge the mike.

A leader of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) was addressing the gathering when a local leader of TRS climbed the dais, and confronted Sarma taking objection to the comments he made earlier.

Watch video:

A local #TRS leader tried stopping the mike at the #GaneshVisarjan procession after one speaker called #Telangana CM #KCR ‘MIM का कुत्ता’. Assam CM #HimantaBiswaSarma was present at the Dias as chief guest. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8m0Wu9rZVC — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 9, 2022

TRS leader Nandu Vyas said Assam CM used objectionable words against our CM which is why I tried to stop him. pic.twitter.com/meildjYuEq — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) September 9, 2022

He also tried to dislodge the mike. BGUS leaders caught hold of the TRS leader and whisked him away. Supreme Court Grants Bail to Journalist Siddique Kappan, Says ‘Every Person Has Freedom of Expression’.

The incident led to tension in the area which was teeming with devotees participating in the annual procession. Police intervened to take TRS leader Nand Kishore into custody and shifted him to the police station.

The Assam chief minister, in his speech, criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that only one family is happy in Telangana.

Earlier, he visited Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar and offered prayers. He wanted to address the gathering there but police prevented him on the grounds that there is no permission for speeches.