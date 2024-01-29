Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nisha Napit Sharma, posted in Shahpura, Dindori district was murdered by her husband Manish Sharma by pressing her mouth with a pillow, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at her official residence in the district on Sunday and the accused husband also tried to hide the evidence by cleaning the clothes, pillow, bedsheets and others in the washing machine, the officer added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Balaghat range) Mukesh Kumar Srivastawa said, "SDM Nisha Napit Sharma was married to Manish Sharma (45), a resident of Gwalior in 2020 at a Gaytri Mandir in Mandla. Their married life was quite stressful and Manish Sharma also used to trouble her. Along with this, he also wanted to be a nominee in her service book, insurance and bank account but the SDM ma'am used to deny it."

"A few days ago, the accused had come to her official residence as he was her husband so he often used to visit the residence. On Sunday, after having a dispute on some issue, the accused husband killed her by pressing her mouth with a pillow. After that the accused also tried to hide the evidence by the cleaning pillow, bedsheets and other clothes in the washing machine. But the police and FSL team found enough evidence against him," the officer said.

He added that the police registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 302, 304B and 201 and took the accused into custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

