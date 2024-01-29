Chennai, January 29: DefSat Conference will be held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi from February 7 to 9 while key industry stakeholders, policy makers, officials from the armed forces, diplomats, technology innovators and others are expected to attend the event. Space Industry Association-India (SIA-India) said that the conference aims to catalyse immediate actions and chart a strategic roadmap coordinated by clear policies, forward-looking planning, and an interdisciplinary approach.

It said that there will be active participation of the Services, Ministry of Defence, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), NewSpace India Ltd and others in the event.

"DefSAT 2024 unfolds at a pivotal juncture as India propounds a visionary space policy and the New Telecom Bill, embracing a future with robust space capabilities and a thriving commercial presence," Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India said. He said that SIA-India is proud to have support from pivotal government entities and esteemed organisations such as Niti Aayog, ISRO, NSIL, IN-SPACe, DoT, DRDO, and Ministry of Defence.

“The agenda, spanning three days, offers insightful deliberations in comprehensive sessions on diverse defence space topics, including interactive exercises and industry roundtables for practical insights and collaborative discussions,” he said.