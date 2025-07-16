Jammu, Jul 16 (PTI) Security forces have launched a search operation along the Hiranagar forward area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after a villager reported the movement of two suspected persons on Tuesday night, officials said.

Hiranagar falls along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu district and has seen several encounters in the past.

The operation was ongoing when reports last came from the area. So far, there has been no trace of the suspected persons, who are said to have asked the man to guide them to some place, they said.

A villager was reportedly intercepted by two suspected persons near the Kandi area of the border belt of Hiranagar on Tuesday night and accordingly informed police.

The police and the Army swung into action, and the entire area was immediately cordoned off by their joint parties. A search operation was launched in the early hours of the day.

The operation continued on Wednesday, with more reinforcements sent to the area.

