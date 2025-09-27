New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): As part of the Swachhata Hi Sewa "Swacchotsav" - 2025 campaign, Chhattisgarh-based CIL subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) organised the "Safai Mitra Samman Samaroh" at its Headquarters in Bilaspur, said a statement from the Ministry of Coal on Saturday.

On this occasion, 100 Safai Mitras were felicitated in recognition of their tireless contributions towards keeping the SECL offices and colonies clean and hygienic.

SECL CMD Shri Harish Duhan, in his message before the event, stated, "Safai Mitras are the true foot soldiers of our cleanliness campaign. It is their relentless efforts that keep our workplaces and surroundings clean. Their contribution is one of the biggest strengths of our collective journey towards Swachh Bharat."

The program was held at the SECL HQ Auditorium, where Shri Biranchi Das, Director (HR), SECL, honoured the Safai Mitras. The Safai Mitras expressed happiness and gratitude for the recognition.

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign, SECL has been conducting several impactful activities in HQ as well as all its operational districts in MP and CG.

On 26th and 27th September, free Ayurvedic Neurotherapy and Panchkarma Camps were organized in SECL colonies, benefiting Safai Mitras along with SECL employees. The camp provided various Ayurvedic treatments such as neurotherapy, fire needle therapy, blood cupping, leech therapy, and other holistic therapies free of cost.

Recently, for the fifth consecutive year, SECL volunteers carried out a large-scale clean-up at the Arpa river Chhath Ghat in Bilaspur, with the participation of 100 volunteers. Intensive cleanliness drives are also being conducted at selected CTU sites across all operational districts in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In addition, a "Waste to Art" competition was organised for school students to spread awareness on the importance of recycling and reuse through creativity.

It is noteworthy that Swachhata Hi Sewa - 2025 is being observed as the preparatory phase of the Special Campaign 5.0, which will culminate on 2nd October with Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. (ANI)

