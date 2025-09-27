Banswara, September 27: A senior IAS officer, Archana Singh, has been removed from her post as Secretary of Rajasthan’s Department of Information Technology and Communication (IT&C) shortly after technical glitches marred a public meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Banswara. The meeting, held at Napla village on September 25, faced multiple audio-visual disruptions, including a nearly 10-minute cut in the live video feed as the PM reached the stage.

In an order issued on September 25, the IT&C department, which was responsible for organising and managing technical arrangements for the event, cited “administrative reasons” for Singh’s removal, reported Indian Express. Archana Singh, an officer of the 2009 IAS batch, did not respond to calls or messages seeking her comment. The Department of Personnel also refrained from providing further details on the decision, though Singh is reportedly awaiting a fresh posting. Banswara: PM Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth INR 1.22 Lakh Crore in Rajasthan, Slams Congress for Ignoring Energy Needs (Watch Videos).

Sources indicated that authorities in both Jaipur and Delhi were dissatisfied with the technical failures that occurred during the Prime Minister’s speech. The glitches disrupted not only the video system but also the audio during interactions with farmers, affecting the smooth conduct of the high-profile public event. PM Narendra Modi Gives Call To Adopt Swadeshi Products During Fiery Speech in Rajasthan’s Banswara; Slams Congress ‘Loot’, Highlights BJP’s ‘Savings’ (Watch Videos).

The move comes as a strong administrative signal highlighting accountability in public event management, especially during high-profile visits by senior leaders.

