New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The second round of registration has begun to set up Sainik Schools in partnership with state governments or NGOs or private sector organisations in the country, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The registration section of the website of Sainik Schools Society (SSS) will remain open till July 30 for the second round, the ministry's statement noted.

Also Read | Jamia Masjid Row: Karnataka Police To Stop Hanuman Devotees Enroute Srirangapatna.

The Union Cabinet had in October last year approved a proposal of setting up 100 affiliated Sainik Schools under SSS in partnership with states, NGOs or private entities.

These affiliated schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from the existing Sainik Schools of the defence ministry.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: 5% DA Hike Confirmed in July? Here's An Update on Dearness Allowance For Government Employees.

In the first round, admission process is going on in full swing in 10 approved new Sainik Schools which have signed memorandum of agreement with SSS, the statement noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)