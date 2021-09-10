Noida, Sep 10 (PTI) The Noida Police on Friday said it has recommended to the additional director general (law and order) cancellation of the registration of a private security agency whose personnel had assaulted residents of a housing society here two days ago.

So far, nine personnel of the agency, including eight guards and a security head, have been arrested after an FIR was lodged at the local police station over the Wednesday episode, the police said.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 25,010 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Test Positivity Rate at 16.53%.

The CISS security agency's personnel were deployed at Lotus Boulevard society in Noida Sector 100, under Sector 39 police station limits, and the incident had taken place on Wednesday morning.

"In connection with the violent episode, prima facie it emerged that security agency CISS had not properly trained its staff and some irregularities also surfaced in its registration under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act 2005,” the police said in a statement.

Also Read | Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 11 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Job Offer in Foreign Country.

"Besides this, the residents have also expressed dissatisfaction over the working of the private agency's personnel. Hence, a report has been sent to the ADG (law and order) recommending that the registration of the agency be cancelled," it added.

Meanwhile, one more security guard who was wanted in connection with the assault on Lotus Boulevard resident Suresh Kumar was arrested on Friday, the police said.

Kumar and the group of security guards allegedly had a verbal duel over handing over of a shaft key. The argument intensified and later the guards hit Kumar with sticks and a rod, according to purported visuals of the episode that surfaced on social media.

An FIR was lodged against the accused persons who were charged with making a culpable homicide bid, rioting and criminal conspiracy and have been sent to jail, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)