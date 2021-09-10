Bengaluru, September 10: A case of online fraud has been reported from Bengaluru after a man lost Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of getting a job in a foreign country. Reports inform that the 48-year-old victim approached cybercrime police in Bengaluru Rural district and registered a case in connection with the fraud. According to a report by TOI, the man alleged that several men posing as recruitment agents for foreign firms cheated him of the whopping amount after assuring him a job abroad.

The victim identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Bidarahalli in Hoskote said he got an email about foreign jobs on February 23. In his complaint, he added that the job offer claimed to be from an international placement consultancy. The job offer lured Kumar as it offered him a job in a foreign country. Bengaluru Shocker: Irked Over Rejection, Man Kills Girl's Father and Attacks Her Brother.

The victim said that the call suggested that he should contact a person named Joseph following which he did. The fraudster told Kumar to share his passport details and resume and he would have to travel abroad after accepting the job offer. The complainant said that the fraudster asked him to send a medical certificate following which he transferred Rs 11,10,925 in installments. After the man realised that he was duped, he lodged a complaint with the local police.

