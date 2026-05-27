India News | Security Forces Arrest Active PLA Cadre, Seize Weapons Cache in Manipur Operations

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 27 (ANI): Security forces in Manipur have intensified operations across the state, resulting in significant recoveries of arms and ammunition, the destruction of illegal bunkers, and the arrest of several active cadres from various underground organisations.

On Tuesday, security forces conducted a major recovery operation in the forest area of Hengkot village under Churachandpur Police Station. According to a press release, the cache included one MK-II rifle, one AK-47 rifle, one .303 rifle, one 12-bore rifle, one country-made .22 rifle, one country-made 12-bore rifle, one country-made .22 sniper rifle, two SBML guns, and one SBBL gun.

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It also included ammunition and explosives - 13 empty 12-bore cartridges, three live 12-bore rounds, and five IEDs.

Other gears include two wireless handsets, a country-made Lathod launcher, two magazine pouches, two pairs of camouflage jungle boots, and one camouflage hat.

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Moreover, security forces operating within the jurisdiction of Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district destroyed three illegal bunkers--one at Patleijang village and two at Roudei (T.M. Kasom) village. The recovery at these sites included one 5kg IED, two pompi guns, two BAOFENG radio sets with a charger, three 12-bore live cartridges, and 12 empty shell cases of various calibres.

In intelligence-based operations aimed at curbing extortion and criminal activities, security forces made several key arrests.

On Sunday, two active cadres were apprehended near Forest Gate, Mayai Keithel, under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station: Changubam Nganba Meitei (21) of the proscribed Revolutionary People's Front (RPF)/People's Liberation Army (PLA) and a juvenile associated with the National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM).

On Monday, Waikhom Shanta Singh (32), an active PLA cadre, was arrested in the Nongada Kameng area under the Lamlai Police Station. Security forces also arrested Ayekpam Dharmendra Singh (48), an S/S Captain of RPF/PLA, from his residence under Irilbung Police Station. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized during the arrest.

Thingujam Gulapi Singh (45), an active People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) cadre, was also apprehended in the Kakwa Lilando Lampak area under the Singjamei Police Station. Authorities recovered a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card, and a scooter from him.

Meanwhile, the state's overall law-and-order situation remained normal over the last 24 hours. Authorities confirmed the safe movement of 365 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37, supported by strict security measures and convoys in sensitive areas. A total of 114 checkpoints (Nakas) have been established across hill and valley districts.

The Manipur Police have appealed to the public to disregard rumours and verify the authenticity of circulating videos or audio clips by contacting the Central Control Room at 9233522822.

Officials further cautioned that the circulation of fake posts on social media will face legal action, and urged citizens to surrender any looted arms, ammunition, or explosives to the nearest police station or security forces immediately. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)