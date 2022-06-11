Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): The security forces on Saturday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, informed the Army.

Security forces recovered and defused the IED on the main road in the Puthkhah area of Baramulla.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Speaker @ombirlakota Addressed the Trainee Officers of the Indian Administrative … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

As per the Army's press release, there has been a spurt in IED recoveries in the Valley and the forces are on high alert to ensure aversion of any untoward incident in the Amarnath Yatra.

"Traffic on the road was stopped and the bomb disposal squad defused the IED in situ", police said.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 24 Asst. Executive Engineer And Other Posts at upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

According to the release, IEDs are planted by terrorists on roads and highways in Kashmir to target convoys of the security forces and cavalcades of VIPs. Analysis of the debris being carried out by the Bomb Disposal and police team.

Further detail will come out post-analysis of the debris.

Before the movement of convoys or clearing the VIPs, the release stated that road opening parties (RoPs) of the Army and Paramilitary forces equipped with bomb-detecting equipment and assisted by sniffer dogs are moved out to ensure that the passage of the security force convoys and VIP movement is secured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)