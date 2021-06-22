Bhubaneswar, Jun 22 (PTI) A cache of arms and ammunition has been seized after an exchange of fire between security personnel and Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

One .303-calibre rifle, 12-bore countrymade gun, INSAS magazine and seven electric detonators, were among the things that were recovered, he said.

Acting on credible inputs, an anti-Naxalite operation was launched on Sunday near Kumbhaharu village in the Gochhapada area by a joint team of the Odisha Police Special Operation Group and the Kandhamal District Voluntary Force, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinit Agarwal said.

According to the Kandhamal SP, the Maoists resorted to heavy firing from an advantageous position when the pilot team was combing the area on Monday morning.

The team immediately took cover and asked the Naxals to surrender. As they refused to calm down, the security personnel fired in a controlled manner in self-defence, the SP said, adding, the Naxals fled the area, taking advantage of the dense jungle and difficult terrain.

