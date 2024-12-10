New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Security has been stepped up outside the Bangladesh High Commission here in view of a proposed protest march by members of civil society on Tuesday against alleged targeting of minorities in the neighbouring country, an official said.

"We have enhanced security arrangements outside the Bangladesh High Commission in view of the protest march. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Killed as Motorcycle Hits Stationary Tempo on Ballia-Bairiya Highway.

The Delhi Civil Society and many other organisations have called for a march to the Bangladesh High Commission to protest against alleged atrocities on Hindus in the trouble-torn neighbouring country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)