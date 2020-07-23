Aurangabad, Jul 23 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Thursday held a protest in Aurangabad against Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for expressing disapproval over BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale's chanting of slogan "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" in the Upper House of Parliament.

Bhosale, immediately after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Wednesday, had chanted "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji". However, in a video tweeted by state Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap, Naidu is heard saying, "No other slogans are allowed."

"In the Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu said that such slogans are not allowed. This is an insult of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Shiv Sena's Aurangabad dstrict president and MLC AMbadas Danve told PTI.

The Sena leader also accused the BJP of using the Maratha warrior king's name for political gains alone.

"Earlier, the BJP used the name of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in slogans to win elections in Maharashtra," Danve said.

