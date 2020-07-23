Bengaluru, July 23: South Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh again reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Tamil Nadu recorded 6,472 new COVID-19 cases, while 1,078 more people contracted coronavirus in Kerala and 7,998 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka in a single day crossed 5000-mark for the first time. India Records Highest Single-Day Recoveries Among COVID-19 Patients For Second Consecutive Day, Recovery Rate Improves to 63.18%.

A total of 88 people lost their lives due to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours. In this southern state of India, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,92,964, including 52,939 active cases. According to the state health department, 1,36,793 have discharged from hospitals after undergoing COVID-19 treatment. Till now, 3,232 people succumbed to coronavirus in the state. COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise Rapidly in South India; Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka And Andhra Pradesh Report Highest Single-Day Spike.

Kerala continues to break all records as the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 1000-mark in a single day for the second time. The number of positive cases in Kerala crossed 9,000-mark on Thursday. The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the government might have to think of complete lockdown, but nothing has been decided as yet. Till now, the virus has claimed 45 lives in this state.

Coronavirus cases are also rapidly increasing in Andhra Pradesh. Till now, 72,711 people have contracted COVID-19, while around 32,000 are active cases in this state. According to the Andhra Pradesh Health department, 37,555 people have discharged from hospital. The COVID-19 death toll in the state mounted to 884 on Thursday.

In Karnataka, the highest single-day spike of 5,030 new COVID-19 cases was reported on July 23. Single-day deaths too clocked a new high with 97 succumbing to COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, over 2,000 people also recovered from coronavirus. There are close to 50,000active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 12 lakh-mark on Thursday morning with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the 24-hour time period. The total coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 12,38,635 while the death toll due to the pandemic has mounted to 29,861.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).