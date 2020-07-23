Mumbai, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked US firms to invest in India, pointing to the ways the government is facilitating investors and the promising growth in various sectors including infrastructure, aviation, defence and space research. PM further said, "During the COVID-19 lockdown, India got 20 billion dollars in investment".

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. According to an ANI update, Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra said, "To ensure social distancing at the programme, we've decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees." Chief Ministers of all the state would also be invited to the big event.

Kerala on Wednesday reported over a thousand coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since COVID019 hit the country early this year. The state has 8,818 active cases as of now. Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time while the state recorded the second-highest figure of deaths and the Pune Metropolitan region surpassed 2,000 fatalities, health officials said. Maharashtra recorded 10,576 new cases, the highest after 9,518 on July 19.

