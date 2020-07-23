206 people tested #COVID19 positive out of 4,473 samples tested: Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura
The total loss of earnings in Western Railway division on account of #COVID19 is more than Rs 1,837 crores, which includes about Rs 271 crores for suburban section and approximately Rs 1,566 crores for non-suburban section: Western Railway
1,567 new #COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths reported in Telangana today. The total number of cases stands at 50,826 including 11,052 active cases, 39,327 recovered cases and 447 deaths: Government of Telangana
Bhima Koregaon Case: Byculla jail authorities submit report regarding Sudha Bhardwaj's health condition in connection with her bail hearing. Jail authorities say she is suffering from Ischemic disease & diabetes, medication being provided to her in jail,&her condition is stable.
Govt of India today amended General Financial Rules 2017 to enable imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share land border with India on grounds of defence of India,or matters directly/indirectly related thereto including national security:Ministry of Finance
405 new #COVID19 positive cases and 2 deaths reported in Jharkhand till 10 pm today. The total number of cases stands at 7,166 including 3,845 active cases and 67 deaths: State Health Department
7,65,191 people affected due to flood in Bihar and 13,877 people are staying in shelter homes. 21 teams of National Disaster Response Force/State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the State: Bihar Government
Lockdown to remain imposed in Jabalpur dist from 7 pm on 24th July to 5 am on 27th July. Essential services, dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies to remain open. General stores, fruit/vegetable shops, pvt offices to remain closed: District Magistrate, Jabalpur, MP
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written to PM Narendra Modi. His letter reads, "The federal structure of India is being hit and governments are being toppled in an unprincipled manner in all those states which have governments of political parties other than that ruling at the centre."
Pakistan has initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, by firing mortars and other weapons. A befitting response is being given, said the Defence PRO.
Mumbai, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked US firms to invest in India, pointing to the ways the government is facilitating investors and the promising growth in various sectors including infrastructure, aviation, defence and space research. PM further said, "During the COVID-19 lockdown, India got 20 billion dollars in investment".
PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. According to an ANI update, Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra said, "To ensure social distancing at the programme, we've decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees." Chief Ministers of all the state would also be invited to the big event.
Kerala on Wednesday reported over a thousand coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since COVID019 hit the country early this year. The state has 8,818 active cases as of now. Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time while the state recorded the second-highest figure of deaths and the Pune Metropolitan region surpassed 2,000 fatalities, health officials said. Maharashtra recorded 10,576 new cases, the highest after 9,518 on July 19.
