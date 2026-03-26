Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that every individual attends religious events when "God calls" and reaffirmed that Congress does not misuse religion for politics or business.

He visited and offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya earlier today. Speaking about his own visit, Singh said, "When I received the 'bulava', I came here... It is not possible not to have the darshan of Hanuman ji if you come to Lord Ram. Every person in Congress follows the path of 'dharma' as per their faith. We do not misuse 'dharma' for business or politics. Political misuse of religion should not be done; it should not be misused for business either."

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When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Singh added, "Jab unko bulava aayega, zaroor aayenge. Kyun nahi aayenge?" indicating that Gandhi will attend religious events when he receives the call.

Singh's remarks come amid discussions on the intersection of religion and politics, highlighting Congress's stated approach of respecting individual faith while opposing the political or commercial exploitation of religious sentiments.

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In a separate development, Ayodhya is all set for Ram Navami this time, as under a special initiative, Doordarshan will broadcast the entire Ayodhya Ram Navami program live, allowing devotees visiting Ayodhya to witness the darshan of Lord Ram, and enabling people across the country to participate in the sacred occasion.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.'The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification. (ANI)

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