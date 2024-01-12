New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Friday, citing medical grounds, said that he would not be able to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22.

In his letter, former MP of Rajya Sabha said that as he is nearing 93, it will not be possible for him to attend the event.

"Today I have received the beautiful invitation to the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Rain Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, which will be celebrated by about a billion Hindus around the globe. As a Raghuvanshi myself, and having made a modest personal donation of Rs 11 lakhs towards the construction, it would have been a great pleasure to attend. Regretfully, nearing 93, it will not be possible for me to do so on medical grounds," he said in his letter.

He further added that his family in Jammu and Kashmir is organizing a special celebration on this occasion at our famous Sri Raghunath Temple in Jammu.

"However, our family Dharmarth Trust (J-K) is organizing a special celebration on this occasion at our famous Sri Raghunath Temple in Jammu, and we are also doing so on a smaller scale at our Shri Ram Mandir on Lodhi Road. After the Supreme Court judgement there should be no hesitation in attending the function, if invited," he added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Congress turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, calling it a 'BJP/RSS event".

Senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--'declined' the invitation to the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the grand event is "clearly a Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event. (ANI)

