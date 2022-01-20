Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay has been promoted as the director general (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard, an official said on Thursday.

As per an order issued on Thursday, Upadhyay, a 1989 batch IPS officer posted as additional director general of police (ADG) state traffic, has been promoted to the post of DG Home Guard.

Senior IPS officer Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, who was waiting for a posting, has now been deputed as ADG of state traffic, the order stated.

The post of DG Home Guard has been vacant since the Maharashtra government suspended Param Bir Singh on December 2 last year, after multiple extortion cases were registered against him.

