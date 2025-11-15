Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, senior Janata Dal (United) leaders, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) and Sanjay Jha, arrived at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna on Saturday.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state; meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats.

Also Read | Jharkhand Foundation Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Extend Greetings on 25th Foundation Day.

NDA secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Also Read | Srinagar Blast: J&K DGP Rules Out Terror Angle in Nowgam Police Station Explosion, Calls Speculation 'Unnecessary' as Death Toll Reaches 9 (Watch Video).

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar has paved the way for the BJP in next year's assembly elections. He said the party will end "jungle raj" in West Bengal.

Addressing a victory function at the party's headquarters here, PM Modi took several jibes at Congress and RJD following the results of the Bihar polls in which the two parties were decimated.

The PM referred to some states and union territories where the BJP has never formed a government of its own and said the massive victory in Bihar has infused party workers in Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal with new energy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)