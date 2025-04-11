Jammu, April 10 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked senior officials of Baba Infratech Corporation, a Delhi-based company, for allegedly duping several shopkeepers in Jammu of large sums of money in a multi-crore fraud case, officials said on Thursday.

Nearly a dozen victims jointly filed a complaint with the Crime Branch, accusing Tanveer Choudhary and Anindo Achinto Banarjee, who claimed to be senior authorised officials of Baba Infratech Corporation, of luring the shopkeepers by offering hi-tech commercial spaces at prime locations in Jammu at nominal rents for a period of 20 years, the officials said.

Unaware of the fraudulent scheme, the victims agreed to the deal and paid significant amounts to the accused, who disappeared shortly afterward and could not be contacted again, they said.

The complainants reported a collective loss of Rs 1.70 crore, which the officials believe could be higher as many victims are yet to come forward.

Jammu Crime Branch SSP Benam Tosh said the case has been handed over to a DSP-rank officer with extensive investigating experience.

