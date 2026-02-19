New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday met with senior OpenAI officials, including Head of OpenAI for Countries, George Osborne.

Other OpenAI officials who met the Vice President included Chris Lehane, Chief Global Affairs Officer, and Pragya Misra, India Head of Strategy & Global Affairs, OpenAI.

The meeting involved discussions around emerging developments in Artificial Intelligence, its applications, and the rapid expansion of India's AI landscape, the Vice President said in a post on X.

PM Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he remarked that the world's largest and historic AI Impact Summit is being held in India, a nation representing one-sixth of humanity.

He highlighted that India is home to the world's largest youth population, the biggest tech talent pool, and a thriving tech-enabled ecosystem.

He emphasized that India not only creates new technologies but also adopts them at an unprecedented pace.The Prime Minister noted that 140 crore Indians are eager to embrace new technologies.He said Artificial Intelligence marks a transformative chapter in human history.

"We must democratise AI. It must become a tool for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South. We are entering an era where humans and intelligent systems co-create, co-work and co-evolve. AI will make our work smarter, more efficient and more impactful," he said.

"We must develop a collective resolve of AI for Global Common Good. In AI, India sees opportunity and the blueprint of tomorrow," he added.The Prime Minister outlined MANA vision for AI - Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive, Valid and Legitimate"M - Moral and Ethical Systems: AI must be based on ethical guidelines, A - Accountable Governance: Transparent rules and robust oversight, N - National Sovereignty: Data belongs to its rightful owner, A - Accessible and Inclusive: AI must not be a monopoly, but a multiplier, V - Valid and Legitimate: AI must be lawful and verifiable," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that India's MANAV Vision will become a crucial link for humanity's welfare in the AI-driven world of the 21st century.Addressing the Leaders Plenary Session later, PM Modi said that AI Impact Summit will shape a human-centric, sensitive global ecosystem.

He said AI must be accessible to all, with Global South priorities at the center of governance."Ethics in AI must be unlimited; profit must align with purpose," he said.

The Prime Minister outlined three key suggestions for ethical use of AI: Trusted global data framework, transparent 'glass box' safety rules, and embedding human values in AIHe said AI is a shared resource for the welfare of humanity.

Prime Minister remarked that Aspirational India has a major role in the global journey of Artificial Intelligence and, recognizing this responsibility, India is taking significant steps.

He highlighted that under India's AI Mission, 38,000 GPUs are already available and 24,000 more will be added in the next six months.

He stated that India is providing its startups with world-class computing power at highly affordable rates. He noted that India has also created AIKosh (National Dataset Platform), through which more than 7,500 datasets and 270 AI models have been shared as national resources.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India's direction and vision for AI are clear--AI is a shared resource for the welfare of humanity.

He underlined the need to build an AI future that advances innovation, strengthens inclusion, and integrates human values.PM Modi said when technology and human trust move together, the true impact of AI will be visible across the world. (ANI)

