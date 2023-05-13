Chennai, May 13 (PTI) In a major shuffle of senior IAS officers, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday posted N Muruganandam, Additional Chief Secretary, as Secretary I to Chief Minister vice T Udayachandran, who has been shifted to the Finance Department as its Secretary replacing the former.

Muruganandam will also hold the post of Development Commissioner in full additional charge, the government said.

P Amudha, Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department vice K Phanindra Reddy, who is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Transport Department vice K Gopal. The latter has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms vice Shiv Das Meena, holding additional charge.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department vice P Senthilkumar, who has been transferred as Principal Secretary to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department vice Amudha.

K Manivasan, Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments Department vice B Chandra Mohan, who has been transferred to the Public Works Department.

D Jagannathan, Secretary, Public and Rehabilitation Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary to Cooperation, Food, and Consumer Protection Department vice J Radhakrishnan, who is posted as the GCC Commissioner.

K Nanthakumar, Commissioner of School Education is the new Secretary to Human Resources Management Department replacing Mythili K Rajendran, who has been posted as Commissioner of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy vice S Ganesh. The latter has been posted as Director of Economics and Statistics vice Vikram Kapur, holding additional charge.

As per the notification issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, the temporary post of Additional Chief Secretary / Secretary I to Chief Minister and the post of Additional Chief Secretary / Commissioner, GCC, are equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre of Chief Secretary to government.

Also, the government declared that the temporary posts of Principal Secretary to government, departments of finance, home, prohibition and excise, health and family welfare, and public works, created above is equivalent to the Principal Secretary cadre.

