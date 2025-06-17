Ranchi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday informed the High Court that it has sent three teams of officials from the Land and Revenue Department to Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to study the latest technology used in the conduct of land survey.

The High Court was also informed that the team sent to Andhra Pradesh has attended a conference to learn about updated technology for land survey.

Also Read | TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.

The matter came up during the hearing of a case filed by one Gokul Chand on the delay in the survey of land in the state.

The government said the teams sent by it will pick up tenets of land survey from the three states and implement the same in Jharkhand to expedite the process of survey of land.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Baby Dies After Swallowing Beedi Thrown by Father in Mangaluru, Mother Files Complaint Against Husband for Negligence.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao directed the state government to ensure that land survey in the state is completed at a speedy pace.

The technology learnt from other states should be implemented in Jharkhand as soon as possible, the court observed.

The case will again be heard on September 16.

The court was informed that land survey work had commenced in the undivided Bihar in 1975 but has still not been completed after five decades.

The state government had earlier informed the court that work for the survey of land is in progress and is expected to be completed soon.

The survey of land in Latehar and Lohardaga districts has already been completed while it is being conducted in other districts, the government had informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)