New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): A convict, who entered India illegally, after being sentenced to death in Bangladesh, has been arrested from Delhi's Khanpur with a loaded pistol by a Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch, the Delhi Police said.

According to Delhi Police, he was living in India since 2010 and was sentenced to death in 2013 in Bangladesh in a kidnapping-cum-murder case.

"Reportedly, he is carrying a reward of one lakh taka on his arrest in Bangladesh. After getting bail from the court he entered in India illegally and was living in India since 2010. He is involved in many heinous cases in Bangladesh," the police said.

A case under the Arms Act and Foreigners Act has been registered. Embassy of Bangladesh is being informed, said Crime Branch, Delhi Police. (ANI)

