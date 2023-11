Dehradun, November 23: Preparations to evacuate the 41 workers trapped in the Silkayara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12 are in the final stage, the Uttrakhand Chief Minister's Office said in a press release. According to the CMO, preparations to evacuate the workers are in the final stages and the Chief Minister himself is present in Uttarkashi.

Meanwhile, medical equipment reached the site as efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi continued on the 12th day on Thursday. According to officials, the workers are expected to be pulled out from the collapsed tunnel today.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Uttarkashi DM Abhishek Ruhela says "We have covered a majority of the distance and there is little work left. Our teams are continuously trying to overcome the technical problems that we are facing. We are taking advice from… pic.twitter.com/HsriUXif0W — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

The workers have been trapped since November 12, when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a Uttarakhand tunnel for the past 12 days is in its critical phase.

As of midnight, rescue teams had said that about 10 metres of debris separated them from the trapped workers. According to rescue teams, the operation involved drilling through the debris to push wide pipes for the trapped workers to walk out through.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Chief Scientist and tunnel expert from Roorkee, RD Dwivedi reaches the Silkyara tunnel site where the rescue operation is underway to bring out the trapped workers. RD Dwivedi says "A total of three people have come here from… pic.twitter.com/Q17hy9Jbau — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Welding experts have been called from Delhi to the Silkyara tunnel site where the rescue operation is underway to bring out the trapped workers. pic.twitter.com/QsNVZKg2Tq — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

The auger machine, which drills through about 3 metres of debris in an hour, had earlier hit a metal obstruction. A 41-bed hospital readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical examination and care of trapped workers after they are evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. Rescue workers said the workers would go through a detailed medical examination once they reached the hospital.

Earlier in the night, NDRF personnel also carried oxygen cylinders at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel to assist in the ongoing rescue operation. The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labourers with available electricity and water supply.

