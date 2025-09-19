Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand State Disaster and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Friday briefed about the damage caused following the cloudburst in Chamoli on Thursday.

He informed that 45 buildings and 15 cow shelters were affected in the aftermath of the cloudburst, and meanwhile, 28 animals were reported missing, with four dead.

Suman mentioned that seven people lost their lives in the Chamoli cloudburst, whereas 11 people were left injured and have been treated in local hospitals.

"A tragic incident occurred in Chamoli yesterday, resulting in significant damage. According to the information received so far, 45 buildings and 15 cow shelters were damaged. Four animals have been reported dead, and 28 animals are still missing. Around 11 people were injured, one of whom, a child, is critically injured and has been transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. The rest of the injured are being treated locally and in Srinagar. Sadly, seven people have lost their lives, despite significant efforts to locate and rescue them," Suman told ANI.

The official said that two people are missing noting that District Magistrate, SP, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, local police, and medical teams are on-site conducting search operations.

"Two individuals are still missing, and currently, the District Magistrate, SP, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, local police, and medical teams are on-site conducting search operations. Efforts are being made to provide shelter and essential supplies to the affected, with some items already delivered by helicopter. Further actions will be taken based on the demands and applications received," he said.

Earlier today, a man trapped under debris for over 16 hours was rescued by officials in Nandanagar, Chamoli police, as rescue and relief operations continue in the disaster-affected areas following heavy rains and a cloudburst.

According to Chamoli Police, the rescue operations in Nandanagar entered their second day on Friday. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local police, remain actively engaged in the ongoing efforts to locate and rescue those trapped under the debris in Kuntari and Dhurma villages.

A cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday night, triggering heavy destruction and damage to multiple houses, officials said.

According to the district administration, the incident occurred in the Kuntri Lagafali ward of the Nandanagar region, where six residential structures were buried under debris following the cloudburst and intense rainfall. (ANI)

