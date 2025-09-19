Singapore City [Singapore], September 19 (ANI): Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, best known for tracks like 'Ya Ali' in Bollywood film 'Gangster: A Love Story', has passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore on Friday.

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform. He died allegedly after suffering breathing issues during scuba diving, a day before his performance at the festival.

Mourning the death of Zubeen, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a statement said Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music directly spoke to the minds and souls.

"Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons and I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. His unique voice stirred the masses, created music that touched the hearts and souls of people from all walks of life. His untimely death will leave a void and will never be filled," the Assam Chief Minister said.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also mentioned that he is in constant contact with India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak N Ambule, to ensure Zubeen Garg's mortal remains are brought home at the earliest.

"I am in constant touch with the High Commissioner of India H.E Dr Shilpak Ambule. We are coordinating to ensure beloved Zubeen's mortal remains return to Assam at the earliest. As soon as the process is firmed up, I will share an update. @HCI_Singapore," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's post on X read.

In a statement, the Northeast India Festival said Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving."He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added.

Zubeen is survived by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg. (ANI)

