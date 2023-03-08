Barabanki (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Seven people, including four teenagers, were killed and one was injured in separate road accidents in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Four teenagers returning from a mosque died after being hit by a speeding car near Jaihind School in the Badosarai Kotwali area, they said.

The car ran over Mohd Khalid (14), Mohd Shah (15), Mohd Rehan (16) and Mohd Raees (18), all residents of Badosarai town, and hit a tree. The critically injured teens were admitted to a hospital in Siroligauspur where doctors declared Khalid, Rehan and Shah dead. Raees was referred to the district hospital but he succumbed on the way, the police said.

In another case, a 40-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit from behind by a speeding car near the Rani Bazar intersection on the Barabanki-Bahraich Highway .

The police admitted the man -- identified as Lucknow native Suraj Kumar -- to the Community Health Centre in Ramnagar where doctors declared him dead.

It is said that the man was not wearing a helmet at the time, Ramnagar Inspector Brijesh Verma said and added that the car fled the spot after the accident.

In the third accident, two motorcycles collided near the Amarsanda petrol pump in the Kursi area.

Pintu Gupta (24), a native of Lucknow, 26-year-old Sunil (26) of Gohana village in Itaunja, and Bhaisamau village native Chhotu Gambhir (22) were injured.

Pintu and Sunil died in a private hospital in Lucknow, Verma said.

