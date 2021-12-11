Ballia (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man living in his neighbourhood in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The boy was playing near his house in a village under Bansdih Road police station area on Thursday afternoon when the 18-year-old accused lured him to the terrace of his house and allegedly sodomized him, police said.

Also Read | Omicron in Delhi: Man With Travel History to Zimbabwe, South Africa, Found Omicron Positive, 2nd Case in National Capital.

The accused fled the scene after the boy raised an alarm, they said.

Police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said that a case was registered against the man on Friday based on the complaint of the boy's grandfather, following which the arrest was made.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Two Arrested Under POCSO Act in Two Separate Cases in Coimbatore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)