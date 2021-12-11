New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in Delhi of the new COVID-19 variant, sources said on Saturday.

He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, they added.

He returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even travelled to South Africa, the sources said, adding that he is fully vaccinated.

The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, became the first patient of Omicron in the national capital.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.

He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.

