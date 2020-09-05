Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) Several residential houses were partially damaged as Pakistani troops engaged in firing and intense mortar shelling in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The firing and shelling from across the border started around 9.15 am in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors and continued intermittently throughout the day, causing panic among the residents, the officials said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally: India Crosses Brazil, Becomes Country With 2nd Highest Caseload, Shows Worldometers Tracker.

A defence spokesman said the Indian Army personnel guarding the LoC gave a strong and befitting response to the cross-border firing.

He said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation in the three sectors at 9.15 am and later at 5.30 pm after a lull of a few hours during the day.

Also Read | Indian Railways Suffer Loss of Over Rs 100 Crore Due to 3-Day Agitation by Tana Bhagats in Jhakhand.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, the spokesman said.

However, a police official said several residential houses suffered partial damages after being hit by mortars in Degwar sector.

"The shelling from across the border was heavy and lasted for three hours in the morning before starting again in the evening," the official said, adding it stopped in all the three sectors around 7.30 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)