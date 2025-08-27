Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Heavy rain for over a week has crippled life across Himachal Pradesh, cutting off large swathes of Chamba district and leaving tseveral devotees on the annual Manimahesh Yatra stranded in the tribal Bharmour region. Mobile and road connectivity to the entire district has been lost, prompting urgent appeals for military assistance.

BJP MLA from Bharmour, Janak Raj, told ANI in Shimla that thousands of pilgrims, who have travelled from across India, are currently stuck along the route to the sacred Manimahesh Lake. While authorities have so far maintained that all are safe, direct contact with those on the ground has been impossible due to the complete breakdown of communication.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court Refuses to Extend Asaram Bapu's Interim Bail, Asks Him to Surrender by August 30.

"Two days ago, the situation in my constituency was normal. But for the last 40 hours, it has been raining continuously. Mobile networks are totally down; we cannot communicate with local residents or the administration. The Manimahesh Yatra is at its peak, and there are thousands of devotees here. We feel helpless because we cannot reach them," Janak Raj said.

He added that according to estimates, the number of pilgrims currently in Bharmour matches or even exceeds the local population. Many are stranded in Hadsar, the main starting point for the trek, as well as along routes from Chamba, Jammu's Doda-Kishtwar region, and the Pathankot corridor. The MLA stated that there was no confirmed information yet on injuries or illnesses among the stranded, but the situation was deeply concerning.

Also Read | Udaipur: 55-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to 17th Child at Jhadol Health Centre in Rajasthan, Husband Says Family Trapped in Debt.

"I have requested the government to deploy, apart from NDRF and SDRF teams, the Indian Army for night flying operations and helicopter evacuation. We can rebuild roads and infrastructure later, but if lives are lost, we cannot compensate for that," he stressed.

The MLA warned that essential supplies, especially cooking gas for community kitchens along the route, were running low. "The district administration told me two days ago that stock for three days was available. If relief does not reach in time, a famine-like situation could arise not because of a shortage of food, but because we will not have the gas to cook it," he explained.

Janak Raj also noted that the official registration system for the pilgrimage had not been fully implemented, making it difficult to verify exact numbers. Based on past trends, around 10-12 lakh pilgrims participate each year, but this year's turnout was lower due to heavy monsoon conditions still likely between 7-8 lakh devotees.

Multiple road routes from Pathankot, Bhaderwah, and Salooni are reported damaged by landslides, while pedestrian bridges and trails ahead of Bharmour may also have been washed away in flash floods. Videos from his constituency showed houses collapsing under landslides. "There has been massive property loss, though so far there are no confirmed reports of casualties," he said.

The Manimahesh Yatra, a major pilgrimage in Himachal Pradesh, peaks between Janmashtami and Radha Ashtami, drawing lakhs of devotees for the ritual baths known as the "Chhota Nahan" and "Bada Nahan." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)