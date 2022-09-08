Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) Activists of the Left-leaning Students' Federation Of India (SFI) on Thursday staged protests on the College Street campus of the Presidency University demanding justice for the two teenage boys from the city, who were found murdered on Basanti Highyway some days ago.

Over 100 SFI members gathered at the portico of the university, holding placards which read "we want justice for the two 17-year-old boys", who were to set to appear for board exams next year.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesha Devotees in Maharashtra Disappointed After Dry Coconuts Banned In-flight.

Debnil Paul, the spokesperson of SFI at the university, claimed that the police did not act immediately on the complaint of the parents and investigations were not carried out properly.

"The SFI cannot sit idle as the horrific murders have raised concerns over public safety and the apathy of the police to pursue a complaint. We want strict action against the guilty officers of Baguiati police station," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Unveils 28 Feet Grand Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Near India Gate in Delhi (Watch Video).

Bodies of two boys were found at a morgue in Basirhat on September 6, almost a fortnight after they went missing. The police later said that the duo was strangled to death.

Local police in Malancha area of North 24 Parganas had spotted the bodies on Basanti Highway and taken them to the morgue.

The state government suspended the inspector in-charge and another officer of Baguiati police station, where a missing complaint was lodged by the parents of the boys.

"This government uses the police to beat up demonstrators but cannot save the lives of two young students. We want justice for the victims," Paul added.

The SFI also demanded unconditional release of student activists who were arrested during a protest by the Left in Bardhaman town a week ago on the charge of attacking police personnel and vandalising property.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)